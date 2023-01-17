Beat the Chill and Stay Warm this Winter with this Lime-Avocado Soup
This #TastyTuesday we're keeping you cozy with this recipe that brings spice and zest to your life.
With temperatures getting lower and lower this winter, nothing keeps you warm like a nice cup of hot soup—especially if it has some added spice to it.
This #TastyTuesday, we're sharing this delectable recipe that offers the best flavors of Mesoamerican cuisine, fresh avocado, and creamy queso fresco.
¡Disfruta!
Ingredients:
- 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1 large white onion, chopped and divided
- 3 limes, juiced
- 1 cup of chopped cilantro, divided
- 2 jalapeño peppers, halved and thinly sliced
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 4 cups of water
- 2 tablespoons of reduced-sodium chicken bouillon powder
- 3 large firm-ripe avocados, cut into chunks
- ¼ cup of crumbled queso fresco, or to taste
Directions:
- Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add chicken and boil until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads at least 165°F (74°C), about seven minutes. Drain.
- Run cool water over the chicken to speed up the cooling process. Shred or slice the chicken finely.
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add 1/2 onion, lime juice, 1/2 cup of cilantro, jalapeño peppers, and garlic until the onion is slightly greenish in color, about five minutes.
- Combine four cups of water and bouillon powder in a small bowl. Pour into the pot. Let cook until just heated through, about five minutes. Stir chicken into the pot.
- Ladle soup into four bowls. Top with remaining 1/2 onion, 1/2 cup cilantro, avocado, and queso fresco.
You can find the original recipe here.