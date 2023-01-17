Beat the Chill and Stay Warm this Winter with this Lime-Avocado Soup

This #TastyTuesday we're keeping you cozy with this recipe that brings spice and zest to your life.
Por Karla Montalván Enero 17, 2023
Anuncio

With temperatures getting lower and lower this winter, nothing keeps you warm like a nice cup of hot soup—especially if it has some added spice to it.

This #TastyTuesday, we're sharing this delectable recipe that offers the best flavors of Mesoamerican cuisine, fresh avocado, and creamy queso fresco.

¡Disfruta!

Lime and avocado soup.
| Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 1 large white onion, chopped and divided
  • 3 limes, juiced
  • 1 cup of chopped cilantro, divided
  • jalapeño peppers, halved and thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 4 cups of water
  • 2 tablespoons of reduced-sodium chicken bouillon powder
  • 3 large firm-ripe avocados, cut into chunks
  • ¼ cup of crumbled queso fresco, or to taste

Directions:

  1. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add chicken and boil until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads at least 165°F (74°C), about seven minutes. Drain.
  2. Run cool water over the chicken to speed up the cooling process. Shred or slice the chicken finely.
  3. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add 1/2 onion, lime juice, 1/2 cup of cilantro, jalapeño peppers, and garlic until the onion is slightly greenish in color, about five minutes.
  4. Combine four cups of water and bouillon powder in a small bowl. Pour into the pot. Let cook until just heated through, about five minutes. Stir chicken into the pot.
  5. Ladle soup into four bowls. Top with remaining 1/2 onion, 1/2 cup cilantro, avocado, and queso fresco.

You can find the original recipe here.

    • Por Karla Montalván
    © Copyright People en Español. Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com