December 21 is the official start of the winter season and this one comes powered up with the opening of an energetic portal.

The winter solstice marks the official start of winter and the day of the year with the longest recorded hours of darkness. But don't be fooled, this day brings forth light and wisdom from within like none other.

Amid the magic of the holiday season, winter is a season of planting, diving deep into the psyche of our soul and wishing for what we want to see manifested at the time of growth and harvest.

Although things may not be palpable or materialized, it doesn't mean they are not happening, they are just getting ready to become the best versions of themselves. Here are some important things to know about the winter solstice and the opening of the 12/21 portal.

Constellations Young woman looking at constellations. | Credit: Getty Images

It marks the start of Capricorn season

Aside from being a mark of changing seasons, the sun has transitioned into the cardinal sign of Capricorn. You may begin to feel the shift from the fiery Sagittarius vibes to Capricorn's grounded, focused and persevering energy as it settles in.

Venus is currently in Capricorn as well and Mercury will be going retrograde on January 29, giving us space to look within, listen and take charge from deep inside.

It's time to manifest: the 12/21 portal is open

Every year, as the winter solstice rolls around, the Merkaba grid activates, connecting the earth and the cosmos. This energy portal helps you stand in Earth's Diamond Grid helping you activate parts of your higher self and heart chakra as well as helping you anchor your manifestations.

Woman and Snow Woman playing in the snow. | Credit: Getty Images

Listen to yourself and pay attention to the things you truly want. Find a time to meditate, clean your crystals and clear your space of energies that no longer serve you.

Get intentional about new beginnings