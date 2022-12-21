This Winter Solstice Opens the 12/21 Portal to Help You Manifest All Your Dreams
The winter solstice marks the official start of winter and the day of the year with the longest recorded hours of darkness. But don't be fooled, this day brings forth light and wisdom from within like none other.
Amid the magic of the holiday season, winter is a season of planting, diving deep into the psyche of our soul and wishing for what we want to see manifested at the time of growth and harvest.
Although things may not be palpable or materialized, it doesn't mean they are not happening, they are just getting ready to become the best versions of themselves. Here are some important things to know about the winter solstice and the opening of the 12/21 portal.
It marks the start of Capricorn season
Aside from being a mark of changing seasons, the sun has transitioned into the cardinal sign of Capricorn. You may begin to feel the shift from the fiery Sagittarius vibes to Capricorn's grounded, focused and persevering energy as it settles in.
Venus is currently in Capricorn as well and Mercury will be going retrograde on January 29, giving us space to look within, listen and take charge from deep inside.
It's time to manifest: the 12/21 portal is open
Every year, as the winter solstice rolls around, the Merkaba grid activates, connecting the earth and the cosmos. This energy portal helps you stand in Earth's Diamond Grid helping you activate parts of your higher self and heart chakra as well as helping you anchor your manifestations.
Listen to yourself and pay attention to the things you truly want. Find a time to meditate, clean your crystals and clear your space of energies that no longer serve you.
Get intentional about new beginnings
As the new year starts, feel free to experience a rebirth of mind, body and soul with the new season. You are the master of your destiny, you have it all under control and change can be a positive thing.