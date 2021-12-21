December 21 is the official start of winter and marks a time where space is created for fresh starts.

Get Ready To Mark New Beginnings With The Start of The Winter Solstice

The winter solstice marks the official start of winter. It is the day of the year which holds the most hours of darkness—inviting us to go within and hibernate.

This day has the cosmos urging us to dive into the magic of the holiday season which lies in our power to reflect, tune-in to our deepest desires and plant seeds that will come to fruition in the future.

Moonrise Credit: Getty Images

What is the importance of the winter solstice?

According to History.com, humans have observed the solstice since Neolithic times having celebrated the darkest day of the year with fire and light rituals.

The winter solstice marks the change between seasons, but also the transition of the sun into the cardinal sign of Capricorn. This year there is a plethora of important celestial events happening around the solstice.

The moon will be opposite of the sun in the sign of Cancer and will urge us to take care of ourselves.

The sun will be moving into Capricorn causing an energy shift from the fiery Sagittarius into a more grounded, collected and forward-moving sign.

Venus will be going into retrograde in Capricorn

With the sign of desire, love and money going retrograde, we'll have the opportunity to reflect on what we want from these areas.

This shift will make everyone question everything from relationships to work situations and force us to remove what is no longer serving us.

Capricorn Credit: Getty Images

An opportunity to begin anew