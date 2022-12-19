Look Cozy and Cute During the Holidays With these 9 Brands
Slay at your sala gathering or party this holiday season while keeping it fashionable and fun. We've selected nine brands to ensure you'll look great and feel greater this holiday season.
BuddyLove
Look your best with BuddyLove this season. The southern fashion brand offers fun, flirty and functional bodysuits, shorts, skirts and pants for every occasion, so you can sparkle like a queen.
BuddyLove, Nelly Smocked Two-Piece Set, buddylove.com, $138
MORPH Capsule Dress
One dress that has it all so you can look your best without having to break the bank. MORPH Clothing has designed the capsule dress, a multi-wear piece with endless style opportunities.
The dress can be worn casually, fancy or as a tank top, shirt, blouse, skirt and more.
MORPH Clothing, Capsule Dress, morphclothing.com, $248
Silver & Riley Dubai Crossbody Bag
Set the bar of elegance high with the modern Dubai bag. Whether you're going out or to a close one's house this season, make sure to turn heads with this cross-body gem made from saffiano leather.
Silver & Riley, Dubai Crossbody Bag, silverandriley.com, $495
French Knot
'Tis the season for knitwear and French Knot has the best. The timeless knits and embroidery pieces are hand dyed, spun and knitted by women artisans in Nepal.
Each piece is unique, long-lasting and absolutely stunning for everyone.
French Knot, Diverse Pieces, frenchknot.com, starting at $78
Seasalt Cornwall
Look fab while staying cozy with the softest knits and cottonwear from Seasalt Cornwall.
Their timeless pieces are excellent for the holidays, girl's night out and staying warm during the winter.
Seasalt Cornwall, Rose House Midi Dress, seasaltcornwall.com, starting at $55
Ooshie Resort Wear
Welcome 2023 in your most lavish garment with Ooshie. Made from soft organic bamboo cotton, the Electric Feather Cocktail dress is all about showing off your curves, feeling sexy and feeling the thrill of getting dressed up.
Ooshie, Electric Feather Cocktail Dress, ooshie.com, $115
Gaucho Buenos Aires
Great for any occasion, this brand brings diverse accessories made from globally renowned leather, alpaca and knit blends.
Gaucho Buenos Aires, diverse items, gaucho.com, starting at $75
Future Collective™ Satin Blouse
Look your best and fanciest with Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown Satin Blouse.
The intricate pattern and soft satin make this a piece you'll love to wear for its originality and comfort.
Target, Future Collective™with Kahlana Barfield Brown Satin Blouse, target.com, $30
Corduroy Long Sleeve Button-Down
Wear the colors of the season with this Corduroy long sleeve button down shirt from Houston White.
Turn any look into a style statement with this style that turns any look from casual to formal.
Target, Houston White Adult Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt, target.com, $28