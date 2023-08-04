7 Hotels and Resorts Perfect for Beating the Cold Weather this Fall and Winter
As the summer begins to wind down, folks are looking toward brainstorming where to go for the fall and winter seasons when the temperatures drop. The following seven spots, from beachy resorts to havens in tropical cities, will be just what the doctor ordered.
Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda
There's nothing like the moment when you walk up to the crystalline waters of a beautiful beach—something you can find when visiting Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda.
This property, located in Michés in the Dominican Republic, is perfect for travelers who are looking for something a little more eco-chic as it is set on a vast acrage of lush palm groves right by the water.
The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club
Take in the 'rays alongside your pupper and enjoy some Hawai'ian hospitality while you're vacationing in Waikīkī.
The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club boasts one-of-a-kind regional eats at the award-winning Mahina & Sun's, wile also being within walking distance of some of great local finds.
An added bonus is that if you're traveling with your fur baby, you can sign up for pet portraits as well as surf and paddle classes.
Esmé
Located in the eccelctic Miami Beach, the Esmé was inspired by the Spanish-Med lifestyle to bring guests some upscale and elevated vibes all year long.
The Esmé is steps away from some of South Beach's top eateries, the iconic Española Way and Ocean Drive.
Hotel AKA Brickell
Located in the heart of Miami's financial district, the Hotel AKA Brickell is steps away from all the fun.
The hotel is walking distance from the Kaseya Center, home of Miami Heat, the beautiful Bayfront Park and the Brickell City Centre.
The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort Villas & Spa
Jet off to Cancun, Mexico, for some fun in the sun that'll melt away the winter blues. The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort Villas & Spa is nestled right along the warm Caribbean Sea and tucked away from many of the other resorts in the area.
With an expansive lagoon, four pools and private beach, there are plenty of watersports and outdoor activities to participate in—unless you're looking to chill out and hang around in your lavish villa all day long.
Club Med Punta Cana
Perfect for both families and couples, this tropical haven located in the Dominican Republic is surrounded by turquoise waters and a soft, sandy coastline.
From delicious local cuisine to outdoor activities, Club Med Punta Cana has everything you can will need for the perfect all-inclusive experience.
AKA West Palm
Perfect for solo travelers and anyone else trying to steer clear of the cold for a few days, the AKA West Palm packs on the views and comfort.
Travelling with a fur baby? They've go you covered with their AKA Pet Spa powered by D.