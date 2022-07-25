Rock Your Tastebuds with these 7 Wine and Cheese Pairings

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Julio 25, 2022
Nuestro equipo editorial ha seleccionado de forma independiente cada producto que presentamos y reseñamos. Si compra utilizando los enlaces incluidos, es posible que ganemos una comisión.
Credit: Getty Images

There is no denying the magic that happens when wine and cheese come together in a fruitful and delicious union. From tangy goat cheese to fresh burrata, here are seven wine and cheese pairings you need to try for a #HotChicaSummer.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

When You're Using Goat Cheese

Credit: Getty Images

There is nothing like the tangy creaminess of goat cheese to soothe the soul. The perfect pairing for this kind of cheese is a sparkling wine that liven up the palate with it's effervescent bubbles.

Check out: Louis Pommery Brut, $21

Pairing suggestion from wine expert and importer Sandra Guibord of Sandra's Wine Life

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

When You're Using Brie

Credit: Getty Images

Brie is the perfect summer cheese because of it's fruity and buttery notes—something that pairs decadently with the bright and refreshing flavor profile of a dry riesling.

Check out: Pierre Sparr Riesling 2020, $18

Pairing suggestion from wine expert and importer Sandra Guibord of Sandra's Wine Life

3 de 7

When You're Using Aged Gouda

Credit: Getty Images

In the mood for a steadier cheese like aged gouda? No problem. Pair it with a rich Shiraz for an explosive combination.

Check out: Tyrrell's Hunter Valley Shiraz , $25

Pairing suggestion from wine expert and importer Sandra Guibord of Sandra's Wine Life

Anuncio

4 de 7

When You're Using Mozzarella

Credit: Getty Images

Preping a caprese salad with some fresh mozzarella or burrata? Shoot for a Sauvignon Blanc or a Sparkling Brut Rosé to save the day.

Check out: McBride Sisters Collection Sauvignon Blanc ($16) or the McBride Sisters Collection Sparkling Brut Rosé ($24)

5 de 7

When You're Using Camembert

Credit: Getty Images

Craving something that is a bit more medium-bodied to pair with your camembert? Then we suggest you go Chardonnay all the way.

Check out: McBride Sisters Collection Chardonnay, $16

6 de 7

When You're Using Cheddar

Credit: Getty Images

Using a cheddar-like-parmesan hybrid cheese like Sartori Chardonnay BellaVitano® requires something that is a bit lighter to freshen up the palate.

Try pairing with a crisp and chilled glass of Chardonnay and fresh strawberries.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

When You're Using Blue Cheese

Credit: Getty Images

Blue cheeses like Carr Valley Glacier Penta Crème calls for something that's a little bolder. 

Trying pairing it with an equally bold Sauvignon Blanc and pineapple for a flavor profile that's out of this world.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon