Rock Your Tastebuds with these 7 Wine and Cheese Pairings
There is no denying the magic that happens when wine and cheese come together in a fruitful and delicious union. From tangy goat cheese to fresh burrata, here are seven wine and cheese pairings you need to try for a #HotChicaSummer.
When You're Using Goat Cheese
There is nothing like the tangy creaminess of goat cheese to soothe the soul. The perfect pairing for this kind of cheese is a sparkling wine that liven up the palate with it's effervescent bubbles.
Check out: Louis Pommery Brut, $21
Pairing suggestion from wine expert and importer Sandra Guibord of Sandra's Wine Life
When You're Using Brie
Brie is the perfect summer cheese because of it's fruity and buttery notes—something that pairs decadently with the bright and refreshing flavor profile of a dry riesling.
Check out: Pierre Sparr Riesling 2020, $18
Pairing suggestion from wine expert and importer Sandra Guibord of Sandra's Wine Life
When You're Using Aged Gouda
In the mood for a steadier cheese like aged gouda? No problem. Pair it with a rich Shiraz for an explosive combination.
Check out: Tyrrell's Hunter Valley Shiraz , $25
Pairing suggestion from wine expert and importer Sandra Guibord of Sandra's Wine Life
When You're Using Mozzarella
Preping a caprese salad with some fresh mozzarella or burrata? Shoot for a Sauvignon Blanc or a Sparkling Brut Rosé to save the day.
Check out: McBride Sisters Collection Sauvignon Blanc ($16) or the McBride Sisters Collection Sparkling Brut Rosé ($24)
When You're Using Camembert
Craving something that is a bit more medium-bodied to pair with your camembert? Then we suggest you go Chardonnay all the way.
Check out: McBride Sisters Collection Chardonnay, $16
When You're Using Cheddar
Using a cheddar-like-parmesan hybrid cheese like Sartori Chardonnay BellaVitano® requires something that is a bit lighter to freshen up the palate.
Try pairing with a crisp and chilled glass of Chardonnay and fresh strawberries.
When You're Using Blue Cheese
Blue cheeses like Carr Valley Glacier Penta Crème calls for something that's a little bolder.
Trying pairing it with an equally bold Sauvignon Blanc and pineapple for a flavor profile that's out of this world.