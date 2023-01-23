That '90s Show screenwriter Bonnie Turner dishes on how the NCIS actor accepted reprising his iconic role as Fez.

Wilmer Valderrama Agrees to Do That '90s Show in the Most Fez Way Possible

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in episode 103 of That ‘90s Show

When news broke that Netflix would be creating a spinoff show for the much beloved That '70s Show, fans old and new rejoiced at the fact that they'd get to see some of the original cast members breathe life into their iconic characters again.

One of the characters that folks have been looking forward to seeing the most on That '90s Show (apart from Kitty and Red Foreman) was Wilmer Valderrama's Fez.

Buzzfeed recently reported that when approached about the opportunity, Valderrama accepted in a way that only the driving force behind the legendary role could answer—in character as Fez.

Wilmer Valderrama (L) and Ashley Aufderheide (R) in "That ‘90s Show." Wilmer Valderrama (L) and Ashley Aufderheide (R) in "That ‘90s Show." | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

That '90s Show screenwriter Bonnie Turner tells Buzzfeed that when they called Valderrama he had admitted that he hadn't spoken like Fez since the original show ended.

Turner says, "When we called Wilmer to see if he would come back and do Fez, and if he had any interest, he said, 'When do you want me?' And then he said, 'I haven't done the voice since That '70s Show.'"

Andrea Anders (L) and Wilmer Valderrama (R) in "That '90s Show." Andrea Anders (L) and Wilmer Valderrama (R) in "That '90s Show." | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

She added that Valderrama also explained that he'd been asked to do the voice throughout the years and had refused to do so, but that Fez was a character that was near and dear to his heart.

She then dishes on how the prolific actor, producer, and father accepted the role.

"Then Wilmer said, 'Yes, Mrs. Bonnie,' in the Fez voice. We died laughing," she notes.

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman (L) and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman (R) in "That '90s Show." Callie Haverda as Leia Forman (L) and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman (R) standing next to the Vista Cruiser in "That '90s Show." | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

In addition to Valderrama's return, everyone will get a chance to see where the rest of the crew is throughout the season of the new show—this includes cameos from Donna (played by Laura Prepon), Jackie (played by Mila Kunis), Eric (played by Topher Grace), and Kelso (played by Ashton Kutcher).