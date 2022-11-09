The NCIS actor discusses his latest partnership with Purina Dog Chow to raise awareness for the support service dogs provide United States veterans.

Wilmer Valderrama is a man with much heart, soul and dedication to the projects and causes he aligns himself with.

The That '70s Show actor shares with People Chica, "I only do things that I feel really soulfully connected to. I discovered [...] in my life that everything that I've been I've been pressing for—that somehow has been introduced into my life as an interest, as a cause or as a conversation has been my strength. And it's been something that's been incredibly relative to the stuff that I do and who I [have] become. And so it just makes it really fun to go out there and really swing hard for the things that feel like you really do understand."

The cause the acting veteran has tied himself to? Purina Dog Chow's Service Dog Salute campaign that seeks to highlight the life-changing benefits that service dogs provide United States veterans experiencing posttraumatic stress.

Man with disability and service dog Credit: Getty Images / 24K-Production

The campaign, now in its fifth year, recently awarded Ivy, an Operation Freedom Paws trained Great Pyrenees from Prescott, Arizona, the winner of their Dog Chow Visible Impact Award after having helped U.S. Army Veteran Todd manage his PTS.

Todd, who was struggling with his mental health and had considered suicide, had a fateful conversation with a fellow veteran who encouraged and inspired him to apply for a service dog—thus changing his life.

"When you think about the presence of the contribution of your puppy [or] your dog at home, it's monumental, right? It really is an emotional connection," Valderrama begins.

He continues, "And when you think about these dogs who are also trained now to identify posttraumatic stress [and] to really support veterans in their transition and in their moment [of] restructuring, you know, rebuilding themselves [and getting] acclimated back into our society, these dogs have been proven to be literally lifesaving."

Wilmer Valderrama, 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - A Salute To The NCIS Universe Celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" And "NCIS: Hawai'i" Credit: Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer

For Todd, that meant having a dog with him that would be sensitive to his needs. As part of Ivy's training, the skilled doggo would enter a room or environment and scan it for anything that could potentially have a negative impact on Todd.

And if there was something Todd needed to be kept from, Ivy would dutifully block him from entering the space.

"They are a support and [provide] pure understanding that is driven by love and it's just unbelievable what these dogs are capable of doing based on the training they were given," Valderrama adds.

seeing eye dog guides a person with visual impairment Credit: Getty Images / fotografixx

"So, this campaign was a very, very exciting one because aside from raising awareness and amplifying [veteran's] stories and these dog stories, this campaign also is providing solutions," the NCIS actor explains, "And I think that's ultimately the [kind of] campaigns that I'm going to be attached to the most are the ones that are leading us to some type of solution or some type of destination."

He continues, "Awareness is really important, but what's really critical is to also follow that with a destination [to] a place where people can learn more."

After winning the Dog Chow Visible Impact Award, Todd will receive $10,000 from Dog Chow and and Operation Freedom Paws will receive $25,000 so that they may continue to do their important work.