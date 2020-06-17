Wilmer Valderrama wants you to becounted on this Census 2020. Here is why!

"We cannot be hidden", says the Colombian-Venezuelan actor and activist who just launched the campaign #BeCounted through his organization Harness, which targets communities that are undercounted in the U.S. census.

Neither rain, nor shine, not even the COVID-19 pandemic can stop Wilmer Valderrama and his fellow activists on their quest for a successful, inclusive Census 2020.

And so, the Colombian-American and his fellow colleagues America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams and their organization Harness have just lanched the initiative #BeCounted, a quest for social change which targets communities that are undercounted in the U.S. census, currently underway across the nation.

"Census are critical for the representation of our communities, especially for those funds allocated to hospitals, education, street repairing and other services we need," says the star of Colombian-Venezuelan roots born in Mami to People en Español. "All generations of Latinos [and] LatinX, Arab-Americans, Asian-Americans...all of them have to be represented," explains the 40 year-old, who a few months back got engaged to the model Amanda Pacheco.

Image zoom Courtesy Sunshine Sachs

The anti-immigration rhetoric that permeates certain communities and certain circles of power should not be a deterrent to participate: "There are many definitions in our grandparents head's of what a census means," explains the actor who has been working as an activist for more than two decades. "But they need to know that there are no citizenship questions, no questions of that type and [that] all our information will be kept private for the next 70 years. Nobody will have access to it."

"We cannot be hidden," Valderrama underlines. "For decades we have been told that we are hosts in our own home. But we haven't just arrived: We have fought in the wars, we are doctors, lawyers, we are everything! And it is very important that we are counted."

"I have travelled all across America and I have seen many of our communities," Valderrama explains with utmost passion. "I see my dad, my mom and my little sisters in all of them. This country has given us so much. It has given us the American Dream. It is important to protect that dream....In these two decades as an activist I have seen the spirit of our community awaken in a way that is undeniable."

About Harness: