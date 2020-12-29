William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez Give Emotional Update on Son's Health

It's been an intense year for William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez, who both got emotional on Instagram while sharing an update about their teenage son, who was hospitalized in October after a golf cart accident. Having him healthy and home for the holidays was the biggest blessing this year for the actors.

Christopher Levy, 14, had to undergo surgery after a golf cart he was traveling in overturned, causing him various injuries. He was taken by emergency helicopter to the hospital and his parents were frantic with worry. Thankfully, the teen has recovered his health and was able to spend Christmas at home with his family, even helping them welcome a new member to the clan — an adorable new puppy.

"The best gift I can ever receive is the smile on my babies faces. I'll do anything just to see u smile! Love u both with all that I am! P.S. she had no idea she was getting the puppy," Gutierrez wrote on Instagram, along with an adorable video of her kids meeting the poodle for the first time.

The Mexican American actress also shared a heartfelt message on Thanksgiving, along with a photo hugging her children. "I've always had a lot to be grateful for, but this year I've felt that all of my prayers have been answered, that my kids have been protected even when I'm not with them. Life tests your faith, perhaps not everything is rose-colored, but you feel God's presence in every step you take with faith. God has the control and writes your life. Today more than ever I feel blessed," she wrote. She thanked her family, fans and son's doctors for their support, adding, "My Toty is much better than when we started."

William Levy also shared messages of gratitude on Instagram. The Cuban actor said he was feeling nostalgic because he was away from home in Miami on Christmas while filming the new telenovela Café con Aroma de Mujer in Colombia. "Today I am celebrating Christmas far from home and I'm missing my loved ones," he wrote. "I feel very fortunate to have the family I have, the friends I have, to be able to celebrate such a special day in a year like this one, to be healthy and be able to do what I love."