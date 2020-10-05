Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy's Son Christopher to Undergo Surgery After Accident

Christopher Levy, 14, the son of actors William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez, was involved in a serious accident in his golf cart and will undergo surgery in Florida.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez's 14-year-old son Christopher Levy is in a hospital in Florida awaiting surgery, People en Español confirmed. The teenager is with his parents and under medical care after suffering an accident over the weekend in Weston.

Univision's entertainment show El Gordo y la Flaca reported that a golf cart that Christopher was traveling in overturned, causing him various injuries on Sunday. Journalist Orlando Segura reported that the teen was taken by an emergency helicopter to the hospital, where he will undergo surgery.

Christopher, who has over half a million followers on Instagram, had made headlines before due to his good looks. The teen has said he would consider pursuing an acting career like his famous parents. He recently taped an Old Spice commercial with his dad and made his acting debut alongside the Cuban actor in the 2017 film The Veil.

Elizabeth Gutierrez, 41 — who also shares 10-year-old Kailey Levy with the actor — recently spoke to People CHICA about her kids. "My children are so humble," she said. "People come up to Christopher to ask him to take photos with them and he is grateful for people's love and so are we. Sometimes kids their own age want to take photos with them," she said about her children's fame. "We tell them: 'That comes with a responsibility.' They will never feel superior to other people, they are grateful. For both of us, our kids are our biggest life project."

The Mexican American telenovela star has not made any comments on social media or to the press about Christopher's accident, but People en Español confirmed that she and William Levy are by their son's side during this health crisis.