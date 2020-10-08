William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez have broken their silence after their son Christopher, 14, was involved in a serious golf cart accident last week in Weston, Florida, and had to have surgery. The Cuban actor shared an emotional post on Instagram, posting photos of his son and thanking fans for their prayers. "Thanks to all those people that don't know us but are praying for our son Christopher as if he was family. May God heal Christopher and the other boys completely and quickly," he wrote. "For God anything is possible and he protects his servants who claim him. Christopher is a child of faith. We know that God was with him and the other kids and we have nothing but words of gratitude for God who never fails us. May he heal Christopher so he can continue to be a brilliant light on the baseball field and in every area of his life."