William Levy graces the December/January cover of People en Español. The Cuban actor, 39, had fans raving to see him in a new role, and talked to the magazine exclusively about his return to the big screen. He is starring in the new film En Brazos de un Asesino [In the Arms of an Assassin], a story he has also been writing and producing for the past few years. This role is very different than the romantic characters he plays in telenovelas and rom-coms. The new film is filled with action and suspense, and he plays an assassin for hire whose bullets are more dangerous than his kisses.

"Three years ago I had the desire to produce my own projects. I wanted to join the people who are creating content for the Latin audience," Levy tells the magazine. "I wanted to bring [employment] opportunities to our Latin talent, because there is a lot of it and it hasn't gotten the respect it deserves in this country. It hasn't been supported like it should. Sometimes we are not given the opportunities and [that's when] we have to create them, at that very moment."

Image zoom Jeff Lipsky/FourEleven.Agency para People En Español

The charismatic actor adds with a laugh: "I am a bit nuts and I like to do things and invent whatever I want, with respect to everyone. Having been born in a Communist country where they cut off your wings and limit you all the time from doing something or being creative with your life, once you get out of that, you don't want anyone else to cut your wings again because they were cut for part of your life."

Levy even invested part of his money in producing En Brazos de un Asesino. The actor is not only betting on his own talent and the talented international cast he filmed the movie with in the Dominican Republic, but he is also betting on the love of his fans, counting on them to go watch the film when it premieres December 6 in movie theaters in the United States.

Image zoom Jeff Lipsky/FourEleven.Agency para People En Español

"I really hope, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart, that all of our Latin audience goes [to watch the film]. If you want to go see another, watch it, too, but go watch this film that we as Latinos are making," he says of the action flick, which will be in Spanish with English subtitles. "Latinos support one another and now more than ever we must support our people, our talent, our culture. We can show that we are very important people in this country. If you want, go watch the other one - Superman, Batman, whatever it is," he jokes. "But first go watch our movie, because we need it."

Image zoom Jeff Lipsky/FourEleven.Agency para People En Español

The heartthrob is also shining as a businessman, putting the final touches on two restaurants he is opening in South Florida, Level 29 and Ovation. In his personal life, Levy says he is enjoying a moment of peace and happiness. He admits he has enjoyed spending quality time with his kids, Christopher and Kailey, and their mom, actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, while filming this movie in Miami, where the family lives. That's something he would miss out on when he was away in Mexico filming telenovelas for months. "I am where I want to be now," he says. "I don't know about the future - nobody knows the future - but I am where I decided to be now because that's where I wish to be and that's where I'm happy."

To read the complete interview, pick up People en Español's new Dec/Jan double issue, now on sale.

