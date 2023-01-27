The Cuban actor reimagines Alexandre Dumas' literary classic “The Count of Monte Cristo” for ViX+.

William Levy Brings the Heat for the Wild Ride that is Montecristo

From the projects he helms to the red carpets he's walked, there's no denying that Cuban actor William Levy is simply captivating.

On January 24, Univision's streaming service ViX+ announced Levy's latest project: Montecristo.

In the trailer of the steamy and thrilling new series, we get a glimpse of the South Beach Love actor breathing life into the classic Alexandre Dumas novel The Count of Monte Cristo.

The series will follow the story of Alejandro Montecristo, played by Levy, a mysterious tech CEO, founder, and businessman who is making waves among the world's elite—catching the attention Fernando Alvarez Mondego (played by Roberto Enríquez).

William Levy in ViX+'s "Montecristo" William Levy in ViX+'s "Montecristo." | Credit: Courtesy of ViX+

Mondego's goal? To acquire Montecristo's tech startup. The twist? Montecristo is someone from Mondego's past coming to get retribution.

Levy and Enríquez will be joined by Juan Fernández (El Cid), Esmeralda Pimentel (High Heat), Silvia Abascal (Asombrosa Elisa), Itziar Atienza (Wrong Side of the Tracks), Guiomar Puerta (Estoy Vivo), and Franky Martin (Wrong Side of the Tracks).

William Levy stars in ViX+'s "Montecristo" William Levy stars in ViX+'s "Montecristo." | Credit: Cristina Jaramillo / Pantaya

The series was written by Método Criminal's Lidia Fraga and Jacobo Díaz, and was directed by Templanza/The Vineyard's Alberto Ruiz-Rojo.