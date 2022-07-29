Months after the infamous slap, the King Richard actor releases a video apologizing to Rock and his family.

Will Smith Apologizes and Shares "Remorse" Over Chris Rock Slap in New Video

Months after the now-infamous slap that took place at the 2022 Academy Awards, Oscar-winning actor and father of three, Will Smith, has released his first video addressing the controversial scandal between him and Chris Rock.

Via his Instagram page, the I am Legend actor posted a video that addressed several questions he has been receiving over the past few months.

It starts off, "It's been a minute... Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

The first question Smith answered was, "Why didn't you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?"

The actor explains that by the time he went up on stage to accept his award for his role in King Richard he was already "fogged out by that point" and cited that everything had become "fuzzy."

He proceeded to share that he had reached out to Rock, but was told that the comedian was not ready to talk about the incident just yet.

Smith went on to publically apologize to Rock, his mother, his brother and the rest of the Rock family.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at 94th Annual Academy Awards - Show Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

Smith was also asked whether or not his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had made a comment to him about doing something after she rolled her eyes at Rock's joke about her.

"No. It's like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry, babe," Smith affirms.