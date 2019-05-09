Sech Is the Next Big Urbano Artist. Here’s 4 Reasons Why

Image zoom Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Soothing melodies, sensual vocals and uplifting vibes are characteristics that give any artist an edge when trying to compete commercially and be beloved internationally. Panamanian artist Sech has those and more.

Representing the country that birthed the reggae en Español and reggaetón movements through artists like Nando Boom and El General, the 26-year-old is ready for the responsibility of continuing the Panamanian saga and opening doors for struggling and marginalized artists.

We got you though, here are four facts you should know about the urbano artist.

1. He’s the whole musical package

Named Carlos Isaias Morales Williams at birth, the urbano artist grew up in a family filled with musicians. His mother, who was a pastor and teacher, was also a singer. He credits his kin for what he knows, growing up as a church boy and part of the parish band has its benefits. He learned how to play piano, guitar and bass. Influenced by jazz, blues and classical, he adds a different style to what most composers incorporate in the urban genre. He can take full control over a project, singing, producing and composing.

He reached fame thanks to his 2017 song “Miss Lonely,” scoring a contract with Rich Music and creating a friendship/workship with Panamanian DJ and producer Dimelo Flow.

2. He’s reclaiming reggaetón for Panamanians

Reigning in the country that pushed the early stages of the genre, he is extremely proud and well-aware of his purpose in the industry. In an interview with Billboard, he shared his thoughts on the important time in music the country is experiencing: “If things are going great for me, then many people might begin to explore the music industry in Panama. This is not only for me. I want the new generation of artists to see that everything is possible.”

3. He’s caught the attention of the genre’s heavy hitters

Though a newcomer to the game, he is sought after by major players. Everyone from veterans Nicky Jam and Zion y Lennox to hitmakers Maluma and Farruko are featured on his debut album, Sueños. His web-inspired video for “Que Mas Pues,” a multi-artist remix featuring Lenny Tavárez, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Dalex and Justin Quiles passed 1 million views in just 24 hours in mid-April.

4. His debut album, Sueños, will take you on a soothing, uplifting journey

If the intro to “Soñando Despierto” doesn’t make you weep, you aren’t paying attention. The opening, which features a fellow Pañameno rapero Bca, in his dream saying, “When someone like you makes it, we all make it,” has lyrics that romanticize the artist’s struggle and present fame status. His song “Otro Trago” is set to be a summer favorite. The track starts with Sech singing over a piano melody and turns into a perreo tune featuring Puerto Rican urbano artist Darell.