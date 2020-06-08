Protesters Cover Donald Trump's New White House Fence With Art
The new fence became a canvas for protest art and banners supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
As protesters continue to fight against racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd, the new fence surrounding the White House has become a canvas for art supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Donald Trump's administration has fortified the areas surrounding the White House with steel fences and has sent out a clear message to protesters by placing heavily armed officers to "keep the peace" during demonstrations.
According to the Secret Service, the entire area around the White House will be closed until Wednesday. Police and fences block entrances to Pennsylvania Avenue and E Street NW, the Ellipse, and Lafayette Square.
Seeing the White House, a symbol of democracy, behind steel fences and police barricades, has shocked many. "This is what democracy looks like," protesters have chanted.
Paintings and political messages have covered the fence, which has become a powerful symbol of the protests and social unrest. “It’s like the whole nation is crying, and this whole fence is crying,” protester and surgical technician Kai Gamanya, who hung up a painting of a raised black fist on the fence, told DCist.
"Our fury is justified," reads a colorful banner against the black wire. An American flag, a black t-shirt with the message "I Can't Breathe," and posters that read "Police Reform Now" and "Fight 4 Equality" — among other political expressions — adorn the fence, which ranges from seven to nine feet tall.