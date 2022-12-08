Start Your Holiday Fiestas Off With this Bubbly Holiday Cocktail

Shake things up at your next holiday soiree with this delightful and light cocktail.
Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 08, 2022
Sparkling lights and bubbles are a huge part of the holiday season.

Surprise your guests at your next holiday fiesta with this whimsical cocktail from our friends at SIA Scotch Whisky that features inspiring notes of vanilla, caramel, citrus, a hint of smoke and a dash of champagne.

 ¡Disfruta!

Credit: Courtesy of SIA

Ingredients:

  • .5 oz of Lemon Juice
  • .5 oz of Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz of SIA Scotch
  • Splash of Prosecco
  • Lemon Twist

Directions:

  1. Combine SIA Scotch, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add ice and shake vigorously.
  3. Strain into a cocktail glass and top with Prosecco.
  4. Garnish with a lemon twist.
