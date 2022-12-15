Spice Up Your Christmas With Morgan's Holiday Spiced Whiskey Sour
Rock your Christmas celebrations with this recipe from Nelson's Green Brier Distillery and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Get ready to spice up your holiday spirits with this holiday cocktail recipe.
Our friends from Nelson's Green Brier Distillery and Old Crow Medicine Show are sharing this holiday-inspired twist on the Whiskey Sour that will have you and your friends asking for more.
| Credit: Courtesy of Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey
- .75 oz of cinnamon syrup (recipe below)
- .75 oz of cranberry juice
- .50 oz of lemon juice
- 2 dashes of orange bitters
- 1 dash of cranberry bitters
- Orange peel and fresh cranberries for garnish
Directions:
For Cocktail
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake until chilled.
- Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
- Garnish with orange peel and cranberries.
For Cinnamon Syrup:
- Combine one cup of sugar, one cup of water and 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon. Bring to a simmer and stir periodically.
- As soon as it starts boiling, take it off the heat and continue stirring to ensure the sugar is dissolved.
- Strain through a coffee filter or cheesecloth to remove excess cinnamon and refrigerate until needed.