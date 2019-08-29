Cardi B Defends Her Grammy Win After Travis Scott Fans Show Disappointment

Cardi B is defending her Grammy win after Travis Scott fans questioned whether the award should have gone to Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend! The Dominican American rapper set the record straight when the Houston rapper’s fans showed their discontent over Cardi taking the ‘Best Rap Album’ for Invasion of Privacy, arguing that Scott’s Astroworld should’ve taken the award.

Image zoom David Livingston/WireImage

“Bro no one cares you didn’t even write the shit, Astroworld should [have] won that Grammy,” a Scott fan tweeted. To which Cardi B replied on Twitter: “On my album I showed different sides of me. From my intro talking about my [past] to living my best life inspiring people. Relationship songs while I was thru my own relationship drama, to shaking ass like Bodak and that Ass. Every song went platinum!”

Bro no one cares you didn’t even write the shit, Astroworld should of won that Grammy https://t.co/qtGgbKKIFz — Andrew Chapa (@Chapa316) August 28, 2019

What sparked the debate was Scott’s documentary Look Mom I Can Fly premiering on Netflix, showing a scene of a disappointed Travis losing the ‘Best Rap Album’ award to Cardi B at the Grammys in February. Stormi’s dad’s fans went to social media to express their love for him after watching the documentary. “Brilliant! You are a complete inspiration to the young generation. You should be incredibly proud of yourself! What a beautiful father you are too,” one wrote. “I’m so proud of how far you have come,” another commented on Scott’s Instagram.

Image zoom (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Some of Scott’s fans also dragged Cardi B down on social media, saying he had been robbed of the ‘Best Rap Album’ Grammy. The “Bodak Yellow” singer did not stay quiet and put haters in their place, tweeting: “When I won Nipsey [Hussle] said on a comment to me WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME! Now when I speak to upcoming artist or people who ask me for advice I tell them the same thing! WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME and when it comes don’t let nobody take that special moment away from you!”

So when I won a Grammy for it I didn’t have no words to say but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period I was like YEA BITCH YOU DESERVE THIS SHIT !abd until this day my shit still charting . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

Kulture’s mom also let Scott’s fans know she was the first to support his album Astroworld. “Ya some grown ass men talking about dragging Cardi cause I won a award for a bomb ass album. Mind you I myself promoted Astroworld on my page when it came out and have a good relationship wit Trav,” she Tweeted. Truth be told!