A Tale of Two Anitas: Why Rita Moreno Agreed That Ariana Debose Was Perfect For The Role

In 1962, Rita Moreno made history as the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award for her supporting role as Anita in West Side Story.

Sixty-one years later, she met the heir to her iconic role, Ariana DeBose, and took her to lunch to assure her that she was the perfect fit to take over in Steven Spielberg's rendition of the 1957 Broadway musical.

"She calmed me down and gave me the space to feel my feelings," the 31 year old told The Hollywood Reporter. "She was like, 'It's OK. It's a lot.'"

Ariana and Rita Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Moreno also reassured her: "You passed the audition. You got the part. There's a reason for that."

It seems like the 90-year-old actress' words of wisdom were premonitory, as two years later, DeBose took home the Golden Globe Award as Best Supporting Actress for Anita, and is now nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

"Ariana DeBose is perfect for Anita, what I love more than anything is the she is Afro-Latina," Moreno said in an exclusive interview with People VIP. "If Steven Spielberg didn't do anything else, he did something perfect for Anita's character."

For DeBose, being asked to audition for the role felt out of place since she had never seen an Afro-Latina play Anita before.

Ariana DeBose

"When I thought of Anita, I thought of Rita Moreno, Chita Rivera—Debbie Allen and Valarie Pettiford have played the role, but the most famous incarnations of this character just do not look like me, and they're beloved portrayals," she said. "I was like, 'I don't know if there's space for [my] interpretation, because I would have to play her as a Black woman.'"

Then she added, "Because otherwise, I didn't think there was anything to be added [to the role]. It had been done, and beautifully so."

The story, whose source material pulls inspiration from the classic Romeo and Juliet, is based in the 1950s New York City where star-crossed lovers from opposite gangs—the Jets and the Sharks— are caught in a cultural war.

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story Ariana DeBose as Anita in West Side Story | Credit: Niko Tavernise

For the 2021 version of the film, Spielberg and writer Tony Kushner actively wanted to make the story more relevant to the times everyone is currently living in.

The Puerto Rican side of the story is told by the women, and follows true representation of Latinos, from their distinct looks to the use of Spanish language.

"It really divides along gender lines," Kushner said to The Hollywood Reporter. "The male side is the white side, and it's the Jets. But on the Puerto Rican side, the story is carried not by the men, but the women."

For both Anitas, the new rendition brought the story full circle as Moreno took on the role of Valentina, Doc's widow, a character uniquely created for the Academy Award Winner where she plays the second half of an interracial couple and is considered an "honorary white person" by the Jets. Then, when Valentina stops Anita's rape, her loyalty is questioned.

At their core, both actresses continue to trail blaze and set the stage for continued representation of Latinas in Hollywood and the world.