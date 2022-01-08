7 Things That You Can Do This Weekend to Make You a Happier Person
With everything that has been happening throughout the world lately, it can be tough to maintain a high level of joy and happiness. People Chica has found seven simple ways you can give yourself that extra little boost of happiness.
Spend Time With a Loved One
Building and maintaining relationships can sometimes be tough with the hustle and bustle of life going on—but spending quality time with loved ones can be a major mood booster. A study published in the Journal of Socio-Economics states that relationships, when given a monetary value, are worth $100,000.
Volunteer For a Charity
It's no surprise that helping others in a meaningful way can help us feel happy. A study in the Journal of Happiness Studies explored the idea of giving back and found that the happiest participants were the ones who had helped out in way a that truly mattered.
Being Mindful About What You Eat
You are what you eat. A Healthline report notes how your mood can be heavily affected by what you consume every day. Different foods release different chemicals within the brain and can lead to higher boosts of happiness throughout the day.
Give Someone a Compliment
Something as simple as a compliment can go a long way in turning around someone's day—and in turn boost your day as well.
Declutter Your Living Space
Healthline notes that taking 20 minutes a week to clean up your surroundings can have a profound effect on how you feel overall.
Talk To a Friend
The United Kingdom's National Health Service notes that talking to a friend can help the body and mind relieve itself of stress, tension and other heaviness.
Give Yourself a Confidence Boost
Psychology Today details how giving yourself simple and actionable tasks will help you feel happier. How? Every time you check something off of your to-do list, you'll feel like you've conquered one more mountain, leading you to feel happier and happier as you cross things off.