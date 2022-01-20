From Anxiety Relief to Glowing Skin: The 7 Health Benefits of Having An Orgasm Every Day

Por Karla Montalván Enero 20, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Whether you get there through solo pleasure or with a partner, experiencing an orgasm can be a game changer physically and mentally. People Chica has gathered seven ways the O keeps you young, stress-free and healthy. 

Keeps Vaginas Healthy

Credit: Getty Images

There's no cookie-cutter way to reach an orgasm. For some women, it is easier to climax through clitoral stimulation, while others prefer intercourse. Either way, they both help keep your yoni healthy.  According to GOOP, regular sexual activity increases blood flow and tones your pelvic floor muscles. Additionally, sex stimulates and stretches vaginal tissues.

Induces Reward and Pleasure

Credit: Getty Images

Reaching the big-O can feel like a warm, deep and electrical current running through your body all at once. This is because during the moment of climax endorphins, oxytocin, prolactin and dopamine are released. 

Decreases Anxiety

Credit: Getty Images

According to the Body, the increased production of oxytocin in the body when having an orgasm can decrease stress levels and anxiety. Studies have shown that up to 40% of women use orgasms as a regular stress-reliever.

Helps With Sleep and Relaxation

Credit: Getty Images

With the release of oxytocin and dopamine come major relaxation benefits. When you reach an orgasm either with your partner or through masturbation, cortisol levels decrease and melatonin is released, helping you fall into a deep slumber. 

Contributes to Glowing Skin

Credit: Getty Images

Have you ever been told your skin is glowing after sex? It may be time to supplement your expensive night cream with an orgasm. According to a study by the University of Michigan, orgasms raise estrogen levels in your body, which contribute to maintaining collagen levels, locking in skin moisture and keeping your skin tight.

Additionally, Healthline states that the "glow" comes from increased blood flow to the body post orgasm. 

Acts as a Natural Pain Reliever

Credit: Getty Images

The release of oxytocin and other endorphins contribute to release in tension, headaches and menstrual pain. 

Strengthens Partner Relationships

Credit: Getty Images

Regular sexual activity with your partner can be strengthened by the release of endorphins during sexual activity. Not only does it help you feel confident and fulfilled, orgasms also boost positive emotions. A 2017 study found that an association between sex and increased positivity affected daily life. 

