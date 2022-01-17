Out With The Old, In With The New: 5 Podcasts to Help You Let Go of Negative Attachments

Tonight's full moon in Cancer may have you contemplating issues surrounding relationships, family dynamics and how you approach self-love.

The first full moon of 2022 is looking to usher in many changes, but as it is in Cancer, those changes will come in gentle waves of clarity.

To help you manage this intense water energy, People Chica's #MondayMotivation series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—that feature experts, coaches and authors that will help you let that stuff go.

Smiling woman hugging self against sky in public park Credit: Getty Images / Westend61

Soltar las trabas by Alfredo Carraquillo

Leadership coach and personal management specialist Alberto Carrasquillo is helping people move through obstacles that keep them from living the most optimized version of their lives. Through deep and thoughtful discussions, he helps listeners question the ways in which they can reflect upon the issues in their lives and move forward to reach their full potential.

Love Life With Matthew Hussey by Matthew Hussey

Matthew Hussey has become one of the most trusted and well-known relationship experts. In this podcast, he is joined by his brother Stephen Hussey as they offer useful advice and tips on how to nurture your self-worth, a relationship with yourself and engage in healthy romantic relationships.

Tenemos que hablar by Sara López and Shirley Álvarez

Sara López and Shirley Álvarez have made a show for women to help them tackle difficult topics. Each episode welcomes new guests, each with varied and useful experiences, to discuss attachments, toxic exes, first times, boundaries and prioritizing your well-being.

Lo que nos habita by Luisa Robledo Restrepo

Dive deep into fear, vulnerability, anxiety and insecurities with this podcast hosted by Luisa Robledo Restrepo. The host shares meaningful experiences that'll help listeners in their journey to self-actualization. This podcast is also great for learning how to see yourself and others from an angle of higher compassion.

Authentic You. by Lanicia Medina