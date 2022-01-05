Meditation, Drinking Water And More: 7 Ways to Care for Your Mental Health This 2022
Taking care of our mental health and expressing kindness toward our well-being should be at the top of our list of 2022 resolutions. That's why we've listed seven simple steps you can take to care and improve your mental health this year.
Meditation
The pressures of everyday life can cause anxiety, depression and other health issues. According to the Mayo Clinic, just a few minutes spent in meditation can restore calm, regulate stress levels and enhance physical and emotional well-being.
Taking a Digital Detox
Once a week, turn off your phone and computer and refrain from using electronic devices. A 2016 study by the National Institute of Mental Health found that increased time on social media can be detrimental to your mental well-being.
Chat With a Therapist or Counselor
The stigma surrounding the use of mental health professionals is decreasing. According to the American Psychological Association, 75% of people who participate in talk therapy experience many mental health benefits. Therapists can also help you learn new skills and give you tools to cope with any future challenges.
Drinking Water
Studies show that dehydration is linked to anxiety and depression. It can also increase tension and decrease your ability to think clearly. A 2018 study published by the World Journal of Psychiatry found that individuals who drank less water doubled their risk of depression and anxiety.
Taking Breaks During the Day
Whether it's stepping away from your computer to drink water or going for a walk, taking a break helps us improve memory, increase our overall energy and reduce stress. A great tool to implement is the Pomodoro technique, where you alternate between productivity and breaks.
Sleep
Lack of sleep has been linked to depression and generalized anxiety disorder. According to Psychology Today, getting enough sleep can alleviate symptoms of mental health conditions, reduce stress and improve your mood.
Exercise
Whether it's going for a brisk walk or joining a Zumba class, exercising has numerous health benefits for your mind and body. According to the National Institutes of Health, exercise correlates to a reduction in depression in anxiety and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.