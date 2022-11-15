Chica Star Products: Our 6 Wellness Favorites for Fall/Winter

Por Laura Acosta Noviembre 15, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of brands

Handpicked by People en Español's experts, these products are our must-haves for self-care days, embracing your spiritual side and even caring for your home. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.

Stress Free

Credit: Courtesy of Rae

Help fight mental fatigue with this powerful combination of vegan, non-GMO ingredients formulated to keep you a bit more zen throughout the day.

Rae, DeStress Capsules, $14.99, raewellness.co

Spreading the Magick

Credit: Courtesy of Goddess Detox

Whether you're looking to add an extra level of moisture after your shower or doing a womb, breast and body massage, Goddess Detox's Yoni Magick 555 Oil is the perfect addition to any and every one of your self-care needs.

Bonus: it also smells like magick.

Goddess Detox, Yoni Magick 555 A Jasmine Yoni & Womb Oil, $36, goddessdetox.org

Fresh and Clean

Credit: Courtesy of The Laundress

Who doesn't love the feeling of freshly laundered sheets? 

Treat yourself to a luxury experience with the ultimate detergent for those who are obsessed with laundry.

The Laundress, Classic Signature Detergent (33 fl oz), $24, thelaundress.com

Sea Breeze

Credit: Courtesy of Broken Top Candles

As candle enthusiasts, we love supporting small brands like this woman-owned company that makes 100% soy candles and donates 1% of their total revenue to environmental causes.

Plus, this sweet yet salty fragrance makes us feel like we're spending a day at the beach.

Broken Top Candles, Sea Salt Surf Soy Candle (9 oz), $26, brokentopcandleco.com

Touch of Tarot

Credit: Courtesy of Moonstruck Crystals

This gorgeous deck of tarot cards is the perfect gift for a beginner or experienced user looking to broaden their collection.

Moonstruck Crystals, Crystalstruck Tarot Card Deck, $58, moonstruckcrystals.com

Manifesting Wash

Credit: Courtesy of Goddess Detox

Incorporate words of affirmation into your self-care routine with this intimate wash that contains ​​citrine crystals right in the bottle.

Goddess Detox, Wealthy Woman Citrine Crystal Infused Yoni & Vaginal Wash, $30, goddessdetox.org

By Laura Acosta