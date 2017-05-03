This weighted blanket might help calm the anxious thoughts keeping you up at night

If anxiety is keeping you up at night, you’re in the company of many, many stressed out insomniacs. But it turns out that help for your sleep issues comes from an unlikely source: a weighted blanket that calms the anxious thoughts keeping you up at night. Weighing in at 25 pounds, “The Gravity Blanket” uses Proprioceptive Input (better known as deep touch pressure stimulation) to fight anxiety.

Studies have shown that Proprioceptive Input calms the nervous system by increasing serotonin and melatonin levels, according to Futurism.

With this knowledge, the Gravity Blanket was designed to “activate pressure points across the body” which will reduce stress and help you relax and fall asleep.

Gravity / www.kickstarter.com

Although Proprioceptive Input is especially helpful for people who have autism or PTSD, its effects are beneficial for everyone.

Designed with this research in mind, the blanket targets areas of the body that contribute to serotonin levels in specific regions of the brain. So, not only will it help you fall asleep, but your sleep will be more restful and refreshing.

Gravity / www.kickstarter.com

If you spend hours tossing and turning every night, the Gravity Blanket is definitely worth a try — it’s a healthier option than taking long-term sleep meds, and it sounds super cozy.

