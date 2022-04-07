Plan the Perfect Chicas' Getaway in the Historic and Beautiful City of St. Augustine
Travel has a way of opening up our hearts, minds and souls to unimaginable possibilities. Not only do we learn about something different from our norm, but we also learn about ourselves. If you're looking for a place to plan your next chicas trip, look no further than St. Augustine, FL.
The 411 on St. Augustine
This beautiful city is known as the nation's oldest city, and has an enchanting mix of old-world magic with the luxuries of modernity. St. Augustine was established in 1565 by Spanish settlers and went on to become the home of more than 60 historic sites, attractions and national monuments.
How to Get There
There are more than 90 major and regional airline flights that arrive at Jacksonville International (JAX) Airport. The Jacksonville airport is about 50 minutes north of St. Augustine, and about 30 minutes from Ponte Vedra Beach.
If you're in the mood for a road trip, you can ride along the I-95 from the north or south, or the I-10 if you're coming from the west.
Where to Stay
There are plenty of lovely hotels and bed and breakfast inns to choose from when planning a trip here. If you're in the mood for something a little cozier, try Casa de Sueños. It is an intimate bed and breakfast inn, built in the early 1900s located in the historic district.
If you're looking for something with a bit more oomph, check out the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. It's a AAA Five-Diamond rated oceanfront resort with over 250 rooms and suites, two golf courses and so much more.
Where to Eat
St. Augustine has a diverse culinary scene that features everything from high-end cuisine to local favorites. Check out Michael Lugo by self-taught Puerto Rican chef Michael Lugo. They serve dishes like Plantain Bon Bons, Pulpo Plancha and Cafesito Crusted Salmon Filet.
There's also Llama by Peruvian Marcel Vizcarra, where you can order a Flower Bomb Mimosa with Prosecco, elder flower syrup, rose essence and orchid sphere.
Where to Shop
This beautiful city has close to 50 art galleries and 25 antique shops. There are also two major discount malls: St. Augustine Outlets and St. Augustine Premium Outlets, which have stores like Gucci, Cole Hahn, Kenneth Cole, and the GAP, among many others.
Things to Do
In addition to the deeply rooted history seen throughout, St. Augustine has a wild range of activities to enjoy. From a crocodile crossing to tasting tours to eco tours to jazz concerts, you are sure to find something to do.
Looking for something a little more zen? Rest up, relax and get rejuvenated at the Salt Spa St. Augustine.
Don't Forget to Hit the Beach
Whether in St. Augustine or Ponte Vedra, there are over 42 miles of sandy beaches. The beaches in this area are known to be some of the most beautiful along the Atlantic coastline.