Tara McDonald spilled the tea on the ins and outs of how she created the legendary makeup looks seen in the show.

The 411 How Wednesday Makeup Artists Achieved Such Iconic Looks for the Show

Wednesday lovers, rejoice—we now have more insider information on how to copy the show's iconic looks.

From expert techniques to the exact products she used, the show's lead makeup and hair designer Tara McDonald revealed in an interview with BuzzFeed some key details about how she created Wednesday and Morticia's signature looks.

McDonald was tasked with giving a 2022 update to characters that have been around since the original comic strip was released in the 1930s understanding that their makeup needed to reflect a more modern approach to the much beloved goth, vampy looks.

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

For Wednesday Addams, McDonald says she wanted to keep things on the natural side, while still allowing her to look like a "fashion-forward" goth queen.

After trying dozens of different plum-colored lipsticks on Jenna Ortega, McDonald settled on MAC's Lip Pencil in Nightmoth ($21) topped with lip balm for a softer, more diffused look.

She also kept Ortega's skin looking matte and a bit more ghostly with Estee Lauder's Double Wear Foundation ($48) in a few shades lighter than her actual skin tone while never concealing Ortega's natural dark undereye circles.

When it came to contouring, McDonald was not looking to recreate a snatched Kardashian look, but rather to help Ortega fit in with Wednesday director Tim Burton's animated characters.

"It was a contour under the hollows of her cheeks up to her temples just to give that sharper, stronger, more angular look," the MUA shared.

As for the always glamorous Morticia, Catherine Zeta-Jones had a lot to do with the character's final look in the Netflix series.

"[Catherine wore] hair extensions—waist length—that she brought with her that she actually had. She was very prepared and she's really collaborative. She's very interested in how she looks and she's got fantastic taste," McDonald revealed.