Ricci, who portrayed the iconic character in the early '90s, shares a heartfelt message for Loring who helmed the role in the '60s.

Lisa Loring, TV's first Wednesday Addams, passes away at 64.

Addams Family fans are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Lisa Loring, the actress who first brought Wednesday Addams to the small screen in 1964, passed away on January 28, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It is reported that in the days prior to her passing, The Addams Family actress experienced a stroke that was caused by high blood pressure.

Loring, who is survived by her two daughters, was 64.

Christina Ricci, who played the iconic character in the early '90s films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, took to Instagram to share her sadness over the news.

Christina Ricci reacts to Lisa Loring death Christina Ricci reacts to Lisa Loring's passing. | Credit: @riccigrams / Instagram

Ricci shared a post depicting a headline from The Hollywood Reporter announcing Loring's passing alongside a broken heart emoji.