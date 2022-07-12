This #TastyTuesday we bring back this #HotChicaSummer favorite that blends the sweetness of watermelon with the saltiness of creamy feta.

Stay Refreshed All Summer With this Feta and Watermelon Salad Recipe

Summer is the best time to enjoy ripe and juicy watermelons.

Turn them into smoothies, popsicles, eat them alone or turn them into an all-time favorite—watermelon feta salad.

This recipe uses creamy feta cheese to bring out the sweetness of the watermelon, while touches of mint bring aromatic aspects and the arugula's peppery flavor puts it all together.

Make this for lunch or as a snack on hot summer afternoons. Enjoy!

Watermelon Feta Salad Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small bunch of mint leaves

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups arugula

½ cup cubed red onion

1 pound of watermelon, cubed

4 ounces feta cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

Preparation:

In a mason jar or mixing cup, add olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and whisk together. Set aside. To a bowl, add arugula, red onion and watermelon. Add dressing and stir gently to coat evenly. Add chopped mint and feta cheese, stir gently until mixed together.