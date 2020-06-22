Watch the 'Hamilton' Movie Trailer

As previously announced, Disney moved up the release date of the Hamilton movie to July 3, but if you just can't wait those last few days, there's now a trailer to tide you over. Released on Sunday, the trailer features a medley of songs from the show, including "Alexander Hamilton" and "Satisfied."

Originally scheduled for release in October 2021, the Hamilton movie was filmed in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original cast of the show, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hamilton, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.