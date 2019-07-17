Watch Cardi B and J.Lo in the First Trailer for Hustlers

By Eliza Thompson
July 17, 2019 11:13 AM
Cancel the 2020 Oscars, because it’s already obvious which movie’s going to win it all: Hustlers. On Tuesday, the first trailer for the movie finally debuted, and it’s got everything — Jennifer Lopez teaching Constance Wu how to work a pole, lots of slow-motion walking, and plenty of close-ups of credit cards being swiped for nefarious purposes. It’s also got Cardi B, who’ll be making her big-screen debut as a character named Diamond.

Director Lorene Scafaria recently told Vulture that it took her two years to get in touch with Cardi, who she eventually contacted via Instagram message; she also said she’s still not sure if the phone number she has is for Cardi herself or a member of her team. That said, Cardi’s part in the film may be small — her costar Madeline Brewer has said that the rapper was only on set for one day.

J.Lo, however, seems to have a much larger part as Ramona, the ringleader of the strippers-turned-thieves at the center of the movie. Scafaria said J.Lo, already an extremely accomplished dancer, still did a lot of prep work for the role. “Pole dancing is not like anything else,” she said, adding that J.Lo visited a strip club with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, for research. “It required muscles you don’t know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way.”

Also starring Lizzo, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Usher, Hustlers is based on a 2015 New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler about strippers who fleeced Wall Street bigwigs out of thousands of dollars. Hustlers is set to hit theaters September 13.

