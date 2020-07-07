'Warrior Nun' Star Lorena Andrea on Playing Sister Lilith in the New Series

Lorena Andrea plays Sister Lilith in Netflix's new series Warrior Nun. The British actress, of Colombian and Spanish descent, talked to People CHICA about her groundbreaking role in the spellbinding new show. "It's really exciting," she says. "What's really different about it and special is that it's really character-driven, and aside from the production value, it's really about the characters. It's really unique and I'm very excited for the world to see that. It's very uplifting."

Andrea's character Lilith is part of an organization called the Order of the Cruciform Sword, and she is very committed to her sisterhood. So when the protagonist Ava (played by Portuguese actress Alba Baptista) is chosen as the group's leader, Lilith is taken aback because she trained her whole life for that role. "Warrior Nun is about sisterhood, the bond that women share," says Andrea. "The women in the show are very independent, strong-minded — they are very individual, though when they come together they are so powerful. I believe they truly represent the strong women of today."

Being part of the show, which premiered earlier this month, was an unforgettable experience. "We shot it in Spain for about five months and all the women are absolutely amazing," Andrea recalls. "I love Spain and it was very exciting to see a side of Spain that I had never seen before. We happened to be there during Easter when there were processions and religious rituals. Being able to experience Spain in the modern day really tied in with the show."

Image zoom Photographer David Higgs

She also had to train in fighting and sword-handling since Lilith is a skilled in Kali, a Filipino martial art. "For me as a Latina, it was so important to play this character because it's not very often I come across a character that isn't your stereotypical Latina role," she says. "She is strong yet vulnerable and has so much I can identify with. To be able to reflect that on screen is so important for me." The series is groundbreaking in its empowering and non-traditional portrayal of nuns. "We don't highlight stereotypes in the show," she adds. "It's about the individual characters, and I think people will be able to identify with them and fall in love with them."

Image zoom Photographer David Higgs