Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Endorses Trump for Reelection

Vázquez encouraged Puerto Ricans to vote for someone who thinks about the island, which apparently she thinks the president does.

On Tuesday, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez announced her endorsement for President Donald Trump's reelection and encouraged Puerto Ricans to vote for him. "I ask all Puerto Ricans who are listening to go vote," she said in an interview on Telemundo. "They have to go to vote, exercise their right to vote and evaluate who has represented being a person who thinks about Puerto Ricans and their needs at the most difficult moment. It is Donald Trump."

According to the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, Vázquez was scheduled to appear at a campaign event with Trump in Central Florida last Friday, with the governor saying she had been invited to travel on Air Force One to hold a meeting on Puerto Rico, but it was canceled after Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

During the interview, Vázquez was asked about the infamous moment when Trump threw paper towels to a group of Puerto Ricans during a 2017 visit to the island after Hurricane Maria. She said voters should not dwell on the image, adding that "nobody is perfect." The Republican governor has repeatedly brought attention to her rapport with Trump, suggesting at a February rally that the president would otherwise not provide federal funds to the island territory.

Last month, the Trump administration announced it would provide an additional $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to assist in infrastructure redevelopment following Maria. When asked why it had taken so long to release the aid, Trump said it had been in the works for some time and blamed Democrats for the delay. However, the funds had already been allocated to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which meant the administration could have distributed the funds.