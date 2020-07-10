Walter Mercado Wanted Timothée Chalamet to Play Him in a Biopic
When Mucho Mucho Amor director Cristina Costantini suggested Gael García Bernal, the late astrologer said, "Too old."
In an interview with Variety, Cristina Costantini, the co-director of the new Netflix documentary Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, revealed that Mercado at one point told her who he'd like to see play him in a biopic. “I suggested Gael García Bernal and he said, ‘Too old,’" she recalled. “So we said, ‘Well, who would you have play you?’ And he said, ‘Who is that boy from Call Me By Your Name?’ And we said, ‘Timothée Chalamet?’ And he said, ‘Yes, this would be a good opportunity for him.’ I just love that he picked this child.”
Chalamet isn't Latino, but Mucho Mucho Amor producer Alex Fumero joked that it wouldn't have mattered to Mercado. "There might be some representation issues, but Walter will always choose youth and beauty over anything else," Fumero said, "including Latino representation."
Mercado, who died at 87 last year, agreed to do the documentary after telling the filmmakers their astrological signs. "He’s our Mr. Rogers and our Oprah and our Liberace all combined into one,” Costantini told Variety. "I think on a certain level we were shocked that he agreed to do the film. But he so badly wanted to be a public guy, so badly wanted attention and wanted to make this his comeback. We thought it was going to be a comeback but it ended up being a swan song, of course. He really loved the lights and the camera. They gave him energy. They gave him life."