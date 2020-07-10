Walter Mercado Wanted Timothée Chalamet to Play Him in a Biopic

In an interview with Variety, Cristina Costantini, the co-director of the new Netflix documentary Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, revealed that Mercado at one point told her who he'd like to see play him in a biopic. “I suggested Gael García Bernal and he said, ‘Too old,’" she recalled. “So we said, ‘Well, who would you have play you?’ And he said, ‘Who is that boy from Call Me By Your Name?’ And we said, ‘Timothée Chalamet?’ And he said, ‘Yes, this would be a good opportunity for him.’ I just love that he picked this child.”

Chalamet isn't Latino, but Mucho Mucho Amor producer Alex Fumero joked that it wouldn't have mattered to Mercado. "There might be some representation issues, but Walter will always choose youth and beauty over anything else," Fumero said, "including Latino representation."

