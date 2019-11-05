10 Powerful Quotes From Late Astrologer Walter Mercado
WALTER'S WISDOM
Beloved Puerto Rican astrologer and psychic Walter Mercado died this past weekend at age 87. Omar Matos, a spokersperson for Mercado's family, shared the news that the renowned spiritual leader had died from renal failure. Here, we celebrate his life by taking a look back at his most memorable quotes.
CREATIVE GENIUS
"I am like a tireless ant, always looking for something new," he told People en Español about his creative endeavors.
MASTER OF SELF-LOVE
"If you don't adore and value yourself, you can't love anybody else," he said. "Love starts with yourself."
WALTER AND THE STARS
"I grew up among horses and on farms, but I always looked up at the sky," he told the magazine. "Earth is beautiful, but I like the stars more."
WALTER'S BLESSING
The psychic was also an ordained minister from the Church of Light and united numerous couples in matrimony. "The interesting thing is that those I marry remain together," he said.
HAPPY CHILDHOOD
"I had a wonderful home," he recalled about his childhood in Puerto Rico. "We lived in the countryside. My mother loved music, art. My father was deeply spiritual — he prayed before having breakfast."
FULFILLED
"I feel good, at peace with myself," he told People en Español. "I want to enjoy my rich inner world, help those I can, give a helping hand to others."
ENLIGHTENED
“I've determined many times that you have to start with yourself," Mercado emphasized. "What you have inside is what you portray to the outside world. I enrich myself with meditation."
A MATTER OF FATE
"In my life I have never looked for anything," he reflected. "Everything has come to me."
ANGEL OF PEACE
"In my work, it's not the years that count, it's the wisdom," he told People en Español. "I have always said that I wasn't born and I won't die. What I am is an angel that passed through Earth, leaving behind much peace."