10 Powerful Quotes From Late Astrologer Walter Mercado

By Lena Hansen
November 05, 2019 02:34 PM
Cortesía Walter Mercado
Remember the late astrologer and psychic with his some of his most inspiring words.
Empezar galería

1 de 11

WALTER'S WISDOM

Cortesía Walter Mercado

Beloved Puerto Rican astrologer and psychic Walter Mercado died this past weekend at age 87. Omar Matos, a spokersperson for Mercado's family, shared the news that the renowned spiritual leader had died from renal failure. Here, we celebrate his life by taking a look back at his most memorable quotes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 11

CREATIVE GENIUS

Cortesía de Walter Mercado

"I am like a tireless ant, always looking for something new," he told People en Español about his creative endeavors.

3 de 11

MASTER OF SELF-LOVE

Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"If you don't adore and value yourself, you can't love anybody else," he said. "Love starts with yourself."

Advertisement

4 de 11

WALTER AND THE STARS

Cortesía de Walter Mercado

"I grew up among horses and on farms, but I always looked up at the sky," he told the magazine. "Earth is beautiful, but I like the stars more."

5 de 11

WALTER'S BLESSING

Cortesía Walter Mercado

The psychic was also an ordained minister from the Church of Light and united numerous couples in matrimony. "The interesting thing is that those I marry remain together," he said.

6 de 11

HAPPY CHILDHOOD

GV Cruz/GC Images

"I had a wonderful home," he recalled about his childhood in Puerto Rico. "We lived in the countryside. My mother loved music, art. My father was deeply spiritual — he prayed before having breakfast."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 11

FULFILLED

Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP Photo

"I feel good, at peace with myself," he told People en Español. "I want to enjoy my rich inner world, help those I can, give a helping hand to others."

8 de 11

ENLIGHTENED

Ramon Feliciano

“I've determined many times that you have to start with yourself," Mercado emphasized. "What you have inside is what you portray to the outside world. I enrich myself with meditation."

9 de 11

A MATTER OF FATE

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

"In my life I have never looked for anything," he reflected. "Everything has come to me."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 11

ANGEL OF PEACE

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

"In my work, it's not the years that count, it's the wisdom," he told People en Español. "I have always said that I wasn't born and I won't die. What I am is an angel that passed through Earth, leaving behind much peace."

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

  • By Lena Hansen
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://peopleenespanol.com