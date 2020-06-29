Watch the Trailer for Walter Mercado's Netflix Documentary
Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary on the late Puerto Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado. Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado is set to premiere on July 8.
Mercado's legacy in Spanish-language television has continued even after his death last year. “From the moment I was born, I knew that I was not like everybody,” Mercado says in an interview in the trailer. “Everything about me was different.”
The documentary was filmed during the last two years of Mercado’s life and features extensive interviews with him as he deals with aging and his legacy. It also touches on Mercado’s notable disappearance from the public eye.
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado was directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch. Along with Mercado, it will also feature interviews with stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eugenio Derbez, and Raul de Molina.
"Getting to know Walter Mercado while working on Mucho Mucho Amor was one of the greatest privileges of our lives," Costantini shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We grew up watching him, like every other Latino in the United States, so when we first met him, there's no doubt we were starstruck. By the end of production, we had worked with him on this for two years and we became part of his family. When he died at the end of 2019, Kareem and [producer] Alex [Fumero] were pallbearers at his funeral. I want the world to know he was really that full of love and that he was such a sweetheart, exactly as you'd imagine."
Watch the trailer below.