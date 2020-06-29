Watch the Trailer for Walter Mercado's Netflix Documentary

"Getting to know Walter Mercado while working on Mucho Mucho Amor was one of the greatest privileges of our lives," Costantini shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We grew up watching him, like every other Latino in the United States, so when we first met him, there's no doubt we were starstruck. By the end of production, we had worked with him on this for two years and we became part of his family. When he died at the end of 2019, Kareem and [producer] Alex [Fumero] were pallbearers at his funeral. I want the world to know he was really that full of love and that he was such a sweetheart, exactly as you'd imagine."