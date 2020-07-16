Walter Mercado's Family and Fans Reflect on the Astrologer's Legacy

“Growing up with Walter Mercado, I just remember thinking how dramatic he was, and how fabulous he was. I can’t think of an English-language astrologer that would command the attention of millions of households. It was just Walter,” says Miranda, whose emotional meeting with Mercado was captured in the documentary. “It was just a staple of our childhood. If you went to visit anyone, Walter Mercado was on and you would be quiet until you got to hear your sign.”