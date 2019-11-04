Beloved Puerto Rican astrologer and psychic Walter Mercado has died at the age of 87. Omar Matos, a spokersperson for Mercado's family, shared the sad news that the renowned spiritual leader had died at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan due to renal failure. According to reports, he seemed to be getting better before relapsing unexpectedly; he died on Saturday around 9 p.m. The visionary was surrounded by loved ones when he passed. "He died in the company of his family, he died in peace," Matos said.

Mercado had suffered a serious fall earlier this year and had fractured his spine and a rib. However, his loved ones say he was in great spirits and, as usual, had many creative work projects that kept him occupied until his last days. Mercado's death has made headlines around the world. TV personalities like Adamari López, Jorge Ramos, Lili Estefan and Maria Elena Salinas expressed their grief on social media.

His last public appearance was in Miami in August at HistoryMiami Museum for the exhibition titled "Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado," which showcased his famous capes, exotic rings and exclusive footage and photos from his amazing trajectory. People CHICA was present and spoke to Mercado on that occasion, where he seemed a bit frail - he was theatrically carried into the opening party on a golden throne surrounded by dancers - but still showed warmth and gratitude to everyone present. "It's been 50 years of work. I have mixed feelings about it. On one hand I feel proud of what they are doing [in my honor], and on the other hand, I still remember that skinny, sickly child that grew up in the countryside in Puerto Rico and dreamed until his dream came true," Mercado said.

His zest for life was contagious. "I adopt a child's vision to discover the freshness and beauty of things. Sometimes we get like robots - mechanical," he told People CHICA, revealing that he avoided a monotonous life by doing things he deeply enjoyed, like swimming in his pool, feeding his koi fish and looking at the ocean. "I try to always find that inner child in me and apply it to everything."

The former actor was known for his philanthropic work, founding an orphanage for abandoned children in Brazil and supporting various charitable causes. He was also a great motivator, always presenting a message of hope and positivity to the world, calling for peace, compassion and union. Mercado's horoscopes and predictions were read by millions around the world and his phrase at the end of each televised horoscope reading became legendary. He ended every segment on Primer Impacto by saying, "God bless you all, today, tomorrow and always, and I hope you receive from me peace, a lot of peace, but above all, mucho, mucho, mucho amor."