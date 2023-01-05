The FDA's updated mandate will permit specially certified brick-and-mortar pharmacies to carry abortion pills per their state's laws.

FDA approves new mandate that allows local pharmacies to sell over-the-counter abortion pills.

Very soon, your local pharmacy may begin carrying the abortion pill in an effort to help women keep more control over their reproductive health.

On January 3, the Food & Drug Administration updated a mandate that will now be allowing brick-and-mortar pharmacies to sell the abortion pill mifepristone, per Politico.

The publication explains that both chain and independent pharmacies will be allowed to carry the pill and sell them to those with a prescription as well as require them to go through a specific certification process.

Pills in spoons FDA approves new mandate that allows local pharmacies to sell over-the-counter abortion pills. | Credit: Getty Images / Icy Macload

While this mandate benefits pregnant people within states that have not banned abortion outright, pharmacies that are in states that have a full ban on abortion will not be able to participate.

PEOPLE reports that GenBioPro's CEO Evan Masingill, the generic maker of the abortion pill mifepristone, says that this is " a step in the right direction."