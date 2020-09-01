Jennifer Lopez Helps Launch #VoteLikeAMadre Campaign to Encourage Latino Moms to Vote

On Tuesday, celebrity moms like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana, Karla Souza, and Eva Longoria Bastón came together to announce the launch of the new #VoteLikeAMadre campaign, which encourages voters to support candidates who plan to act on climate change. "In November when we vote, we will be voting with our children's futures in mind," Lopez said in a video interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda. "You might not like politics, but guess what — if we don't act now our kids aren't going to like having to stay inside all summer because it's too hot to play outside or have clean air to breathe. If we don't do something now our kids will be the ones forced to clean up our mess."

As part of the campaign, parents are encouraged to post videos or photos of themselves making a pinky promise with their kids that they will vote on November 3 and choose candidates who support climate change action. "This November we need to elect leaders who are going to fight stop climate change so we can save our planet for our future generations," Lopez said, adding that she plans to wear a lot of rings on her pinky in her video. "The pressure's on, ladies. I am urging you to make a promise to your kids that you'll never break, that this November you'll vote with their future in mind."

The campaign points out that the Latinx community has been one of the hardest hit by climate change, with 55 percent of Latinos in the U.S. living in states — Texas, Arizona, and Florida — that are already experiencing things like drought, record-breaking temperatures, and flooding. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, one out of two Latinos live in counties that frequently violate pollution standards, which worsens asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

"We're at a tipping point that requires bold action, and that means electing candidates who are fierce supporters of environmental protection laws and who vow to combat climate change," Nathalie Rayes, the president and CEO of Latino Victory Project, said in a press release. "As a mother, I want my two young boys to grow up on a planet where clean air and water are not valuable commodities, but abundant resources available in our natural environment. I urge my fellow madres, tías, abuelas, and madrinas to join our #VoteLikeAMadre campaign and pinky promise our children that we will use our madre superpower — the vote — to protect their planet and their future."