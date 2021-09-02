How will Ari do as the new coach of the hit NBC musical competition?

News that Ariana Grande is the official new coach on season 21 of The Voice has brought much excitement for fellow celebrity coaches and fans of the NBC musical competition.

As the September 20th premiere of the show approaches, the veteran crew of coaches had some words of advice for the Grammy Award-winning singer.

"I am so stoked that you will be sitting in a chair with us this season. Just, you know, two quick things: one, never trust Blake, even when he seems sweet—it's a trick," said Kelly Clarkson, who joined the show in 2018. "Two, bring tissues because you're going to feel bad. You're going to get so excited, you're going to get your team together, and then they're going to go away because they have to; that's the show. Alright, you're welcome."

The news of Grande joining the show was announced in March; she will be replacing singer Nick Jonas.

"Ariana Grande, welcome to The Voice. We are so excited to introduce you as our new coach for season 21," said John Legend, who won season 16 of the musical competition series. "My only advice to you is that we have to beat Blake."

Finally, Blake Shelton, who has been a part of the Emmy Award-winning show since its inception in 2011 and won the most title in the competition, refused to give Grande any advice on succeeding.

"Hey Ariana, it's Blake, and I wanted to say welcome to the show, officially on social media," the country star said. "They asked me to give you a piece of advice, but I'm not going to 'cause I could care less if you do well on this show 'cause it's my job to beat you."

Ari responded to all her fellow coaches' advice with gratitude, but not without her own piece of advice first.