Dig into this hearty dish that is sure to satisfy all of your cravings.

Dive Into the Creamy and Peppery Deliciousness of this Vodka Sauce Pasta

Pasta has a unique way of making us feel cozy with its delicious and savory heartiness.

This pasta recipe from Mia Francesca that has sausage, a creamy vodka sauce and all the cheese one could want is perfect for the Fall season.

Chef Pete Deruvo of Scott Harris Hospitality says, "I personally love to top with black pepper and sprigs of basil to give even more appeal! Eat immediately! Pasta never waits!!! Bon Appetito!!!"

Check out the recipe below!

MIA FRACESCAS sausage pasta Credit: MIA FRACESCAS

Ingredients:

Recipe for Vodka sauce

2 cups of Vodka (your choice)

1/3 cup of tomato paste

1 quart of heavy cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup of tomato, puree

1 tsp of crushed chili flake

1 cup of mascarpone

1 large onion, small diced at 1/4 of an inch

2 shallots, diced

½ cup of parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

For Sausage

Three cups of sliced or ground sausage slightly browned and seasoned with tsp of ground toasted fennel and 1tsp of black pepper.

For Pasta

You'll be able to find this pasta Creste de Gallo at your local supermarket or Italian specialty store, like our Mercato di Fiore.

Preparing Dish:

Directions for Sauce

Incorporate the onion and shallot in a medium sauce pot with the extra virgin olive oil and cook at medium-low heat till translucent. Deglaze with vodka, then add the cream, tomato puree, chili flake, mascarpone, salt, pepper and parmesan cheese till reduced by a third of the original volume.

Directions for Pasta + Sauce