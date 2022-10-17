Dive Into the Creamy and Peppery Deliciousness of this Vodka Sauce Pasta
Dig into this hearty dish that is sure to satisfy all of your cravings.
Pasta has a unique way of making us feel cozy with its delicious and savory heartiness.
This pasta recipe from Mia Francesca that has sausage, a creamy vodka sauce and all the cheese one could want is perfect for the Fall season.
Chef Pete Deruvo of Scott Harris Hospitality says, "I personally love to top with black pepper and sprigs of basil to give even more appeal! Eat immediately! Pasta never waits!!! Bon Appetito!!!"
Check out the recipe below!
Credit: MIA FRACESCAS
Ingredients:
Recipe for Vodka sauce
- 2 cups of Vodka (your choice)
- 1/3 cup of tomato paste
- 1 quart of heavy cream
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ½ cup of tomato, puree
- 1 tsp of crushed chili flake
- 1 cup of mascarpone
- 1 large onion, small diced at 1/4 of an inch
- 2 shallots, diced
- ½ cup of parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
For Sausage
- Three cups of sliced or ground sausage slightly browned and seasoned with tsp of ground toasted fennel and 1tsp of black pepper.
For Pasta
You'll be able to find this pasta Creste de Gallo at your local supermarket or Italian specialty store, like our Mercato di Fiore.
Preparing Dish:
Directions for Sauce
- Incorporate the onion and shallot in a medium sauce pot with the extra virgin olive oil and cook at medium-low heat till translucent.
- Deglaze with vodka, then add the cream, tomato puree, chili flake, mascarpone, salt, pepper and parmesan cheese till reduced by a third of the original volume.
Directions for Pasta + Sauce
- Prepare sauce in a pan and set aside.
- Cook pasta in lightly salted boiling water for three minutes and then tossed in a sauté pan with the warm vodka sauce.
- Add sausage and 1 oz of extra virgin olive oil.
- Then top with freshly grated fresh parmesan or pecorino and some pulled mozzarella cheese or burrata.