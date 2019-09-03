Watch the First Trailer for Voces Season 5

The first trailer for the new season of the PBS documentary series Voces has arrived, and it promises another round of riveting and enlightening episodes. Premiering later this month, the show’s fifth season will begin with Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage, a co-presentation with American Masters on the life of Puerto Rican American actor Raúl Juliá, who was known for his film and TV work as well as his Shakespearean stage acting. The documentary features interviews with Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos and Rubén Blades, among others.

Other episodes of Voces this season include The Pushouts, which explores the plight of young people pushed out of high school who end up in the prison system, and Porvenir, Texas, which covers the tragic story of the 1918 Porvenir massacre. Adios Amor, airing September 27, is about farmworker Maria Moreno, a mother of 12 who was the first female farmworker hired as a union organizer.

“These four documentaries illuminate the lives of extraordinary people — some famous, some unknown — who dared to speak out and make a difference,” Sandie Viquez Pedlow, executive director of Latino Public Broadcasting and executive producer of Voces, said in a statement. “They provide a unique look at our collective past and its impact on our present and future, and we’re proud to bring them to a national audience on PBS.”

Voces premieres September 13 on PBS.