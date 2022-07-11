Match Made in Heaven: Why Vitamin C and SPF are Your Strongest Skin Care Allies

Por Laura Acosta Julio 11, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

We are always trying to protect our skin's barrier from the sun with a slew of products when sometimes all we need are two simple products: SPF and vitamin C. For this installment of #SkinDeep, we're exploring the benefits of using this skin care dynamic duo.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Vitamin C Basics

Credit: Getty Images

We've all heard about vitamin C being an essential part of a balanced diet and how it can help boost your immune system.

When it comes to your skin, this nutrient is essential for repair at a cellular level, helping grow damaged tissue, which is why many turn to the ingredient to even skin tone.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Vitamin C and Solar Damage

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

As an antioxidant, vitamin C protects your skin from free radicals from sunlight, but can also help reverse the damage it causes like dark spots or hyperpigmentation.

Paula's Choice, C15 vitamin C Super Booster, $52, sephora.com

3 de 7

What Are Free Radicals?

Credit: Getty Images

This term is thrown around a lot in skin care, but let's break it down.

Free radicals are molecules in the air that harm our cells, like those found in smog, cigarette smoke and even UV rays—they're considered incredibly unstable molecules.

Antioxidants on the other hand, stabilize them and stop them from attacking your skin.

Anuncio

4 de 7

Perfect Pair

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

When you combine vitamin C and SPF in your morning skin care routine, you're essentially boosting your sun protection.

Together, you're protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays (courtesy of your SPF) and those pesky free radicals.

Supergoop, Daily Dose vitamin C + SPF 40 Sunscreen, $46, sephora.com

5 de 7

Is Vitamin C Just For AM?

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

No! We like using a separate vitamin C serum so we can reap its benefits at any time of day.

Sunday Riley, C.E.O. 15% vitamin C Brightening Serum, $85, sephora.com

6 de 7

Choose Wisely

Credit: Courtesy of Common Heir

Like most of your skin care, vitamin C has an expiration date.

Keep track of when you opened the product and keep it away from sunlight. If your serum looks dark, it's time to get a new one.

Common Heir, Vitamin C Serum, $88, commonheir.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Keep In Mind…

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Although generally safe for daily use, vitamin C can be irritating in high concentrations, so make sure to do a patch test if you're incorporating it into your routine for the first time.

We love this option for sensitive skin.

La Roche-Posay, Anti-Aging vitamin C Face Serum, $39.99, target.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta