Match Made in Heaven: Why Vitamin C and SPF are Your Strongest Skin Care Allies
We are always trying to protect our skin's barrier from the sun with a slew of products when sometimes all we need are two simple products: SPF and vitamin C. For this installment of #SkinDeep, we're exploring the benefits of using this skin care dynamic duo.
Vitamin C Basics
We've all heard about vitamin C being an essential part of a balanced diet and how it can help boost your immune system.
When it comes to your skin, this nutrient is essential for repair at a cellular level, helping grow damaged tissue, which is why many turn to the ingredient to even skin tone.
Vitamin C and Solar Damage
As an antioxidant, vitamin C protects your skin from free radicals from sunlight, but can also help reverse the damage it causes like dark spots or hyperpigmentation.
Paula's Choice, C15 vitamin C Super Booster, $52, sephora.com
What Are Free Radicals?
This term is thrown around a lot in skin care, but let's break it down.
Free radicals are molecules in the air that harm our cells, like those found in smog, cigarette smoke and even UV rays—they're considered incredibly unstable molecules.
Antioxidants on the other hand, stabilize them and stop them from attacking your skin.
Perfect Pair
When you combine vitamin C and SPF in your morning skin care routine, you're essentially boosting your sun protection.
Together, you're protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays (courtesy of your SPF) and those pesky free radicals.
Supergoop, Daily Dose vitamin C + SPF 40 Sunscreen, $46, sephora.com
Is Vitamin C Just For AM?
No! We like using a separate vitamin C serum so we can reap its benefits at any time of day.
Sunday Riley, C.E.O. 15% vitamin C Brightening Serum, $85, sephora.com
Choose Wisely
Like most of your skin care, vitamin C has an expiration date.
Keep track of when you opened the product and keep it away from sunlight. If your serum looks dark, it's time to get a new one.
Common Heir, Vitamin C Serum, $88, commonheir.com
Keep In Mind…
Although generally safe for daily use, vitamin C can be irritating in high concentrations, so make sure to do a patch test if you're incorporating it into your routine for the first time.
We love this option for sensitive skin.
La Roche-Posay, Anti-Aging vitamin C Face Serum, $39.99, target.com