Chica Editors' Picks: 9 Easy Ways to Add Vitamin C to Your Skin Care Routine

Por Laura Acosta Abril 03, 2023
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Peach & Lily; Ole Henriksen

From powerful serums to hybrid skin care picks, we're celebrating National Vitamin C Day (April 4) with some of our favorite ways to add the brightening ingredient into our lives.

Empezar galería

1 de 9

Gold Standard

Credit: Courtesy of Dermstore

This cult-favorite serum delivers when it comes to brightening dark spots and even reducing the appearance of fine lines, but it's not within everyone's budget. 

Not ready to make the splurge? Keep reading for some more affordable picks.

SkinCeuticals, C E Ferulic, $182, dermstore.com

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 9

Derm Recommended

Credit: Courtesy of Cortina

Cortina, the telehealth platform for dermatologist advice and treatments, recently launched their line of skin care staples like their lightweight Bio-Serum that'll help strengthen your skin barrier.

Cortina 2828, Revitalizing Vitamin C Bio-Serum, $65, getcortina.com

3 de 9

Budget Pick

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

At just $16, this wallet-friendly option combines Vitamin C and Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) to stimulate your cells without leaving your skin feeling irritated or sensitive.

The INKEY List, 15% Vitamin C and EGF Brightening Serum, $15.99, sephora.com

Anuncio

4 de 9

All-In-One

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Treat and hydrate with this supercharged moisturizer featuring a new and improved formula that provides visibly brighter results and targets signs of aging.

Peter Thomas Roth, Potent-C Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer, $72, sephora.com

5 de 9

Sun Care Staple

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

While it's important to wear SPF year-round, you'll probably be having even more fun in the sun as the weather warms up.

Make sure you've got a solid sunscreen like this pick that prevents and corrects sun damage as you wear it.

OLEHENRIKSEN, Banana Bright Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30, $35, sephora.com

6 de 9

Spot Treatment

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

As Latinas, we know manchas can sometimes be the bane of your existence.

Tackle them directly with this stronger concentration that goes right on the spot rather than all over.

Peach & Lily, Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment, $45, ulta.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 9

Because Your Skin's Worth It

Credit: L’Oréal

Skin care shouldn't be tough—and thanks to this little mighty serum it won't be.

As one half of L'Oréal's CHA-CHA Skin Layering Duo, this demi-grade vitamin C and salicylic combo serum is here to help your skin reach its fullest potential.

L'Oréal Paris, Revitalift Vitamin C Vitamin E Salicylic Acid Serum, $32.99, ulta.com

8 de 9

Cleanse and Brighten

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Rinse the day away and brighten your skin simultaneously with micellar water-infused with Vitamin C.

Garnier, SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin C, $10.49, ulta.com

9 de 9

Hair Care Bonus

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Once your skin is radiant and glowy from all the benefits of Vitamin C, show some love to your hair with this nourishing mask that'll help repair damage from heat or color.

Rizos Curls, Vitamin C Hair Repair Mask, $29.99, ulta.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta