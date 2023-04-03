Chica Editors' Picks: 9 Easy Ways to Add Vitamin C to Your Skin Care Routine
From powerful serums to hybrid skin care picks, we're celebrating National Vitamin C Day (April 4) with some of our favorite ways to add the brightening ingredient into our lives.
Gold Standard
This cult-favorite serum delivers when it comes to brightening dark spots and even reducing the appearance of fine lines, but it's not within everyone's budget.
Not ready to make the splurge? Keep reading for some more affordable picks.
SkinCeuticals, C E Ferulic, $182, dermstore.com
Derm Recommended
Cortina, the telehealth platform for dermatologist advice and treatments, recently launched their line of skin care staples like their lightweight Bio-Serum that'll help strengthen your skin barrier.
Cortina 2828, Revitalizing Vitamin C Bio-Serum, $65, getcortina.com
Budget Pick
At just $16, this wallet-friendly option combines Vitamin C and Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) to stimulate your cells without leaving your skin feeling irritated or sensitive.
The INKEY List, 15% Vitamin C and EGF Brightening Serum, $15.99, sephora.com
All-In-One
Treat and hydrate with this supercharged moisturizer featuring a new and improved formula that provides visibly brighter results and targets signs of aging.
Peter Thomas Roth, Potent-C Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer, $72, sephora.com
Sun Care Staple
While it's important to wear SPF year-round, you'll probably be having even more fun in the sun as the weather warms up.
Make sure you've got a solid sunscreen like this pick that prevents and corrects sun damage as you wear it.
OLEHENRIKSEN, Banana Bright Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30, $35, sephora.com
Spot Treatment
As Latinas, we know manchas can sometimes be the bane of your existence.
Tackle them directly with this stronger concentration that goes right on the spot rather than all over.
Peach & Lily, Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment, $45, ulta.com
Because Your Skin's Worth It
Skin care shouldn't be tough—and thanks to this little mighty serum it won't be.
As one half of L'Oréal's CHA-CHA Skin Layering Duo, this demi-grade vitamin C and salicylic combo serum is here to help your skin reach its fullest potential.
L'Oréal Paris, Revitalift Vitamin C Vitamin E Salicylic Acid Serum, $32.99, ulta.com
Cleanse and Brighten
Rinse the day away and brighten your skin simultaneously with micellar water-infused with Vitamin C.
Garnier, SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin C, $10.49, ulta.com
Hair Care Bonus
Once your skin is radiant and glowy from all the benefits of Vitamin C, show some love to your hair with this nourishing mask that'll help repair damage from heat or color.
Rizos Curls, Vitamin C Hair Repair Mask, $29.99, ulta.com