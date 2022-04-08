6 Ways Vitamin C Can Revolutionize Your Skin and Overall Health
From our skin to our brain function, taking vitamin C supplements regularly or adding it to your skin care routine can make a big difference. People Chica has asked Melissa Snover, registered nutritionist and Founder/CEO of Nourished, for her top reasons to adding more vitamin C to your daily life.
The 411 on Melissa Snover
Snover is a chica in STEM who wanted to create a better way for people everywhere to get their daily vitamin intake up. As a self-proclaimed "avid consumer of vitamins," she went on to create her company Nourished. So what makes Nourished supplements so revolutionary? They are all highly personalized to your specific dietary needs and come all packed into one digestible supplementary bite (say goodbye to your abuela's pill case).
It Improves Your Skin
We all want that eternal, ageless glass-like glow, and vitamin C can help us achieve that.
Snover says, "Vitamin C is great for your skin! By taking vitamin C, you can help to reduce wrinkles, nourish dry skin, and even support your skin in looking and feeling better as you age."
She adds, "It can reduce the appearance of dark spots on skin and brighten up your complexion."
Boosts Your Immune System
Not only can taking vitamin C regularly improve the look and feel of your skin, but it also boosts your immune system as well. "Taking vitamin C when you have a cold, or the flu can help your chances of reducing any further complications," she notes.
Decreases Chances of Disease
And when you're feeling better and healthier overall, you are less likely to develop any chronic diseases. The entrepreneur and nutritionist adds, "By lessening the risk factors associated with heart disease, vitamin C can actually help to minimize your chances of developing any related diseases in the future."
Boosts Brain Function
Incorporating more vitamin C into your daily life can also make you smarter...sort of. Snover adds that vitamin C can have a positive effect on your overall brain health and helps "protect your memory and cognitive function as you age."
Improves Collagen Production
Among all the other benefits, collagen also shoots up when you have more vitamin C in your body. "Vitamin C helps produce more collagen, which can help skin look plumper and younger," she explains.
Reduces Swelling and Inflammation
Experiencing severe acne issues? Vitamin C can help with that as well. Snover notes how this mighty mineral helps "reduce redness and swelling, making it a great addition to any skincare routine for acne."