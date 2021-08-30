Feel like you've been burning with the flames of Leo for too long? Do not fret—the maiden is here to tame the lion and get things in order.

Virgo season has officially arrived! From August 22 to September 22 of this month, the sun will house itself in this sign, and we'll be feeling the cosmic energy of organization and logic.

Compared to Leo season, where we stepped out into the limelight and wore our shiniest personality, Virgo energy brings us a boost of common sense and gets us working on what needs to happen to go into the next season of our lives. It's a time for you to start checking what's working and what's not so you can make the right decisions from a place of measured intuition.