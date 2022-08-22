Embrace Order and Perfection With these 12 Virgo Celebs on their Birthday
Virgo season has arrived! Known for their perfectionism and no-nonsense approach to life, Virgos are the most industrious, practical and logical of the zodiac. Here are 12 celebs born under this sign!
Blake Lively
She's beauty and she's grace, this Virgoan will be ringing in her 35th birthday on August 25.
William Levy
The Cuban heartthrob is turning 42 on August 29.
Cameron Diaz
Although the actress of Cuban descent has ditched Hollywood, she continues to make waves with her entrepreneurial feats. She'll be turning 50 years old on August 30.
Sara Ramirez
The And Just Like That... Mexican American actor and singer is turning 47 on August 31.
Zendaya
The Euphoria star continues to shine, celebrating her 26th birthday on September 1.
Gloria Estefan
This timeless beauty and seven-time Grammy Award winner will be doing the conga right into her 65th birthday on September 1.
Salma Hayek
The Mexican star will celebrate her 56th birthday on September 2.
Eugenio Derbez
The Mexican comedian is turning 61 on September 2.
Beyoncé
A Virgo through and through, Queen B will be celebrating her 41st birthday on September 4.
Justina Machado
The One Day at a Time actress will welcome her 50s on September 6.
Nick Jonas
The new dad is diving into his 30s on September 16.
Marc Anthony
The Puerto Rican singer will continue to vivir su vida on September 16 as he turns 54.