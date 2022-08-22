Embrace Order and Perfection With these 12 Virgo Celebs on their Birthday

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Virgo season has arrived! Known for their perfectionism and no-nonsense approach to life, Virgos are the most industrious, practical and logical of the zodiac. Here are 12 celebs born under this sign!

Blake Lively

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She's beauty and she's grace, this Virgoan will be ringing in her 35th birthday on August 25. 

William Levy

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Festival People en Español

The Cuban heartthrob is turning 42 on August 29.

Cameron Diaz

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Although the actress of Cuban descent has ditched Hollywood, she continues to make waves with her entrepreneurial feats. She'll be turning 50 years old on August 30.

Sara Ramirez

David Needleman/CBS via Getty Images

The And Just Like That... Mexican American actor and singer is turning 47 on August 31.

Zendaya

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The Euphoria star continues to shine, celebrating her 26th birthday on September 1.

Gloria Estefan

Brad Barket/Getty Images for PEOPLE En Espanol

This timeless beauty and seven-time Grammy Award winner will be doing the conga right into her 65th birthday on September 1.

Salma Hayek

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Mexican star will celebrate her 56th birthday on September 2.

Eugenio Derbez

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Mexican comedian is turning 61 on September 2.

Beyoncé

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A Virgo through and through, Queen B will be celebrating her 41st birthday on September 4. 

Justina Machado

Frank Ockenfels /ABC via Getty Images

The One Day at a Time actress will welcome her 50s on September 6.

Nick Jonas

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The new dad is diving into his 30s on September 16.

Marc Anthony

Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

The Puerto Rican singer will continue to vivir su vida on September 16 as he turns 54.

